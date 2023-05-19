Shah Rukh Khan’s alleged chats with Sameer Wankhede surface: ‘Aryan will break, don’t let him be in that jail’

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s alleged chats with former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede reportedly surfaced on Friday. The chat is reportedly from October 3, 2021, and in the chats, SRK requested Sameer Wankhede not to arrest his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case. As per a report in India Today, Shah Rukh allegedly begged Sameer Wankhede to go easy on Aryan, when he was arrested in 2021. Aryan Khan was later granted bail, and the Special Investigation Team of the NCB dropped Aryan and five others from its chargesheet in connection with the case, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

Shah Rukh Khan’s alleged chats with Sameer Wankhede

In a report by India Today, screenshots of the alleged chat between Shah Rukh and Sameer Wankhede were shared. In one of the messages, Shah Rukh begged Sameer not to let Aryan Khan be in jail and requested he spare his son. The message read, “I beg you man, please don't let him be in that jail. These holidays will come and he will break as a human being. His spirit will be destroyed because of some vested people. You promised you will reform my child not put him in a place where he may come out completely battered and broken. And it's no fault of his.”

The message further read, “As a good man why would you subject him to this for some selfish people doing what they are doing. I promise you I will go to them and beg them to not say another word in front of you. Will use everything in my power to make sure they listen and retract whatever they have said. I promise you I will do all of it and won't shirk away from begging them to stop. But please send my son home. You also know in your heart it's been a bit too harsh for him by now. Please please I beg you as a father.”

The CBI has reportedly accused Sameer Wankhede in an alleged Rs 25 crore extortion case involving the arrest of Aryan Khan. Sameer Wankhede has reportedly produced the WhatsApp conversations that he allegedly had with Shah Rukh Khan to prove his innocence.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aryan Khan’s directorial debut titled Stardom; The Red Chillies production is a 6-episode series