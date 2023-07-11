Shah Rukh Khan's bald look in Jawan sparks hilarious meme fest; netizens can't stop laughing

After breaking several box office records with Pathaan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to wreck havoc once again with his upcoming film, Jawan. On Monday, Shah Rukh and his director Atlee took social media by storm after they launched the much-awaited Jawan Prevue. The power-packed video has impressed netizens and it has been trending globally ever since it was released. The Prevue also gave a sneak peek into Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra's action avatars. Not only that, everyone was excited to see Deepika Padukone's special appearance too. But it was Shah Rukh's bald look that grabbed everyone's attention on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan's bald look from Jawan Prevue turns into a meme fest

King Khan made his debut in bald look leaving netizens mighty surprised. His menacing dance performance on the old song Beqarar Karke is one of the key highlights of Jawan Prevue. The film seems to be a perfect blend of actions and emotions. Interestingly, netizens took to social media and turned SRK's bald look into hilarious memes. They even shared his dancing video and clubbed it with his famous songs. One of the users shared the video and put the song Chamak Challo in the backdrop. Surprisingly, the video and audio looked seamless together.

Another user shared a collage of SRK's pictures from the Jawan Prevue and linked it with the 'grocery shopping' situation.

Check out other funny memes here:

Meanwhile, Jawan will mark Shah Rukh and Atlee's first collaboration. Reportedly, the superstar will be seen in a double role in the film. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch SRK in a never-seen-before avatar. The Jawan Prevue has raised the curiosity bar amongst movie lovers. The film, also starring Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra, will hit theatres on September 7. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

