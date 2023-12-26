Shah Rukh Khan’s batchmate recalls his helpful nature; says he’d drop girls home post late night rehearsals

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been on a roll this year. From setting the theaters ablaze with fan favorite Pathaan to the action-packed Jawan, it seems like 2023 was totally King Khan’s year. Following the films, his latest project, Dunki has also left fans going gaga over it.

While Shah Rukh Khan has been basking in the success of the latest venture, now his classmate at Barry John’s theater group, Deepika Deshpande Amin, has recalled how Khan, being the gentleman that he is, used to drop all the girls home during their rehearsals, which happened till late at night. Read on to find out what else she said.

‘People talk about his energy, his enthusiasm’: Shah Rukh Khan’s ex-classmate Deepika Deshpande Amin

While Shah Rukh Khan undoubtedly possesses some unblemished acting skills, his charming persona often captivates many. Recently, his former classmate at Barry John’s theater group spoke about the actor during an interaction with Rajshri Unplugged and recalled how the group would do rehearsals till late at night and that Khan was the only one to have a car.

Recollecting his gentlemanly gesture, she shared that he would drop all the girls off at their homes to ensure their safety. “Shah Rukh and Rituraj were the two people who had cars and they used to drop all the girls off at their respective homes. It felt like a transport vehicle and everyone used to pile up. Shah Rukh had the Maruti van and he used to drop everyone off one by one at their homes. Everyone used to help each other. We used to all go and buy costumes together,” she shared.

Further, she highlighted the zest that the Om Shanti Om actor brought along with him and said, “The energy he (SRK) had back then, is still there. People talk about his energy, his enthusiasm and how he is always saying, ‘let’s do this, let’s do that.’ And he used to help everyone a lot.”

About Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also features Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. Notably, its plot has been centered around an illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight.

