On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, 1st time Mannat sees no crowd as fans take King Khan’s advice seriously; PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan has turned 55 today and on his birthday, for the first time in ages, Mannat is vacant as fans took his advice and celebrated his birthday virtually amid COVID 19 pandemic. Take a look at the rare photos of SRK’s house devoid of fans on his birthday.

For Fans of , celebrations of his birthday are incomplete until they visit Mannat, his house in Mumbai and he comes to the balcony to wave at them. However, this year, due to the COVID 19 outbreak, Shah Rukh urged all his fans to stay at home and not to crowd anywhere. He wrote on Twitter just a few days ahead of his birthday, "Iss Baar Ka Pyaar, Thoda Door se Yaar." And, it looks like his fans took his advice seriously as photos of Mannat that came in, prove that not a single fan was outside SRK's house.

As per photos by paparazzi, not a single fan was seen standing outside Mannat and only a handful of cops were seen sitting and guarding the street. For the first time in ages, Mannat saw no crowd outside on King Khan's birthday and that is all because of SRK's advice to his fans due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Seeing the empty photos of Mannat, surely fans too are missing seeing their favourite superstar at his humble abode. Many fans have even shared tweets on social media expressing how much they are missing going outside Mannat.

Last night, SRK's fan club hosted a cake cutting ceremony virtually and millions of fans across the globe joined the live stream. Usually, fans start crowding Mannat a night before on SRK's birthday eve and many cut cakes outside his house. However, due to the COVID 19 putting a dampener this year on celebrations, fans heeded SRK's advice and stayed at home.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat's photos:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh too is not in the country as he is rooting for his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders in UAE with family. Often, SRK along with and are spotted in the stands while cheering for KKR. Fans of the actor have taken celebrations virtually this year and have even done charitable work in his name like distributing 5555 COVID 19 kits.

