Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard protects Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan from paps at Mumbai airport; PHOTOS

Over the past 2 days, the world got to witness Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan taking charge at the IPL auction 2022 in Bengaluru for their team Kolkata Knight Riders. Now, having made their dream team with great players, Aryan and Suhana returned to Mumbai on Monday morning. As they were coming out of the airport, the paparazzi surrounded them and wanted to click their pictures. However, amid all the chaos, Shah Rukh's personal bodyguard Ravi Singh protected Aryan and Suhana.

In the photos and video, we can see Aryan and Suhana opting for a casual look as they return to Mumbai. Aryan was seen clad in a grey tee and blue distressed jeans with sneakers. He was seen carrying a black backpack as he walked out from the airport. On the other hand, Suhana was seen clad in a black tee with denim jacket and matching jeans. She accessorised her look with a luxurious bag and sneakers. The star kids were shielded by SRK's bodyguard Ravi Singh.

Have a look at the video HERE:

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been going gaga over Aryan and Suhana's photos from the IPL auction. Their videos and photos from the event took over the internet and even Suhana and Gauri Khan reacted to the photo. KKR's Twitter handle had shared pictures of Suhana, Aryan and Jahnavi Mehta with the CEO of the team on Saturday. It was Aryan's first public appearance since the October arrest row in the cruise ship matter. The star kid had kept away from the limelight since then.

Meanwhile, Suhana is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's film The Archie. Along with Suhana, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor also will be seen in the film that is based on the popular comic.

