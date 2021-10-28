Shah Rukh Khan's BTS photos of having fun with his co stars during an ad shoot go viral

It is not hidden from anyone that it is such a tough time for Shah Rukh Khan and his family after Aryan Khan has been arrested. The star kid has been in judicial custody since October 7. Amidst the ongoing bail hearing of Aryan in the High Court, a few pictures of Shah Rukh Khan having fun is going viral. Reportedly, these pictures have been clicked on the sets of an ad shoot wherein SRK is posing with his co-stars.

The first picture that is catching everyone’s attention is the one where Shah Rukh Khan is posing with two of his young co-stars. Baadshah can be seen wearing a beige coloured kurta and a delicate work jacket over it as he leans to take a selfie with his co-stars. He is wearing black sunglasses and can be seen pouting. In the next picture, he can be seen sitting with his much older co-star as SRK puts his hand around her shoulder. The elderly lady can be seen wearing Shah Rukh’s sunglasses and SRK can be seen wearing his spectacles.

Take a look:

Apart from SRK making headlines because of his son Aryan Khan’s case, he was in the news as it was reported that King Khan is taking his personal space to cope with the recent turmoil in his life and will not be shooting for his upcoming Atlee’s movie. Amidst this chaos, there were other reports too that stated Nayanthara, who was supposed to be the leading lady in the has quit Atlee's film. However, that is not true! Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Nayanthara is very much a part of the film and that she is looking forward to resuming the shoot soon.

A source close to the team denied the report stating that Nayanthara has quit Atlee's next co-starring Shah Rukh Khan amid the ongoing Aryan Khan Drugs Case. "All we can do is laugh about it...this is not true." The pre-production work of the film is going on in full swing.

