Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' gets covered in plastic sheets due to monsoon

Mannat, the bungalow where Shah Rukh Khan and family live, has been covered with plastic sheets due to the ongoing monsoon season, and a picture has gone viral.
"IS RAJ MAHAL KA NAM #Mannat HEIN, YE HUM SRKIANS KI JANNAT HEIN," tweeted an SRK fan along with the viral photo of the actor's bungalow covered in sheets. Some fans are also busy speculating why the actor has covered his house with plastic!  "Today's picture of Mannat! Fully covered with plastic what's happening? Any guesses?," tweeted another fan.Mannat is one of the most popular tourist destinations of Mumbai, where you can almost always see a bunch of diehard Shah Rukh Khan fans hanging around in front, clicking selfies at the bungalow's gate and with the nameplate, and hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. 
 

Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/QEYZncozyq


 

Credits :IANS, Twitter,

