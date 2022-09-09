‘Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo makes the beginning of Brahmastra even more grand’: Fans go gaga about SRK's stint

Today is a big day for all Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans. The film that everyone was eagerly waiting for is finally out in the theatres. Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus had already created a lot of hype since day 1 and now that it is finally released, fans cannot stop talking about it. One of the major highlights of the film is Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo which fans had already come to know about. After watching the movie, several fans have taken to their Twitter handle to praise King Khan and after reading their tweets we bet you will get even more eager to watch the film if you haven’t already.

Netizens go gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra