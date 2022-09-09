‘Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo makes the beginning of Brahmastra even more grand’: Fans go gaga about SRK's stint
Netizens go gaga over Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.
Today is a big day for all Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans. The film that everyone was eagerly waiting for is finally out in the theatres. Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus had already created a lot of hype since day 1 and now that it is finally released, fans cannot stop talking about it. One of the major highlights of the film is Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo which fans had already come to know about. After watching the movie, several fans have taken to their Twitter handle to praise King Khan and after reading their tweets we bet you will get even more eager to watch the film if you haven’t already.
Praising Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra, one of the fan wrote, “Abhi to market me cameo aaya hai, toh itna bawal hai. Thoda ruk jao pura package aane wala hai. Zalzala aayaga.” Another fan wrote, “makes the beginning of #Brahmastra even more GRAND! Always hooting and rooting for #ShahRukhKhan .” A third fan wrote, “My Favourite character #MohanBhargav continues to be favourite A surprising cinematic universe #ShahRukhKhan #Brahmastra.” One of the fans could not stop talking about SRK’s eyes while delivering his dialogues in the film.
Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on September 9, 2022. Touted to be one of the costliest Indian films ever made, Brahmastra will release on 8000 screens worldwide – the highest for any film of the country yet.
