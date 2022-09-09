Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Brahmastra has a very interesting Swades connection; Find out

The much-awaited film of 2022, Brahmastra is finally out in the theatres. It is indeed a very special and big day for Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as their hard work has finally seen the light of the day. Since morning social media has been buzzing with praises for the movie and the stars. One thing that has raised the excitement levels of fans ever since this news came out was Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the film. And now that most of the fans have already seen the film, Twitter has been filled with tweets of fans going gaga over King Khan and his role in the magnum opus. For the fans who loved SRK’s Swades, there is going to be a big surprise for you all.

After the film has released, it has come to light that Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Brahmastra has a Swades connection. His character is called Mohan Bhargav. SRK’s name in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2004 film Swades too is Mohan Bhargav who became a memorable character and found a way straight into the hearts of his fans. While SRK in Swades played a NASA employee, in Brahmastra, he plays a celebrated scientist and a member of the Brahmanch secret community who possesses extraordinary power.

Netizens go gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra

Praising Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra, one of the fan wrote, “Abhi to market me cameo aaya hai, toh itna bawal hai. Thoda ruk jao pura package aane wala hai. Zalzala aayaga.” Another fan wrote, “makes the beginning of #Brahmastra even more GRAND! Always hooting and rooting for #ShahRukhKhan .” A third fan wrote, “My Favourite character #MohanBhargav continues to be favourite A surprising cinematic universe #ShahRukhKhan #Brahmastra.” One of the fans could not stop talking about SRK’s eyes while delivering his dialogues in the film.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on September 9, 2022. Touted to be one of the costliest Indian films ever made, Brahmastra will release on 8000 screens worldwide – the highest for any film of the country yet.

