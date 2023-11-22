Shah Rukh Khan's child-like energy in Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya has son AbRam connection; here's how

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ask SRK' session is one of the delightful treats for his fans and followers. Every time the actor hosts the session, more than hundreds of questions fill the comment section. Today, November 22, King Khan again hosted the interactive session and answered questions adorably while maintaining his humor level. He was showered with questions regarding his upcoming film Dunki.

During the session, SRK revealed the secret behind his child-like energy in the first Dunki song titled Lutt Putt Gaya and it has his son AbRam connection.

Shah rukh Khan's secret behind managing child-like energy in Lutt Putt Gaya

Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki was released today and the music video is already receiving a lot of love and appreciation from fans on social media.

During the interactive session, a fan asked, "Shah Rukh Khan, just saw Lutt Putt loving every bit of it from where u get child like electrifying energy at 58." SRK kept his answer simple and sweet as he replied, "I have a little baby at home. So I try and keep his innocence and energy in songs." Take a look:

By mentioning "little baby" the actor was talking about his son AbRam. The 9 years old, is the youngest of the three children of the Jawan star. The father-son duo was last seen attending the World Cup final, which was held in Ahmedabad last Sunday.

During the session, another fan asked when the next song from Dunki would be released, to which Shah Rukh said, "Nahi bilkul nahi. Kal main chutti pe hoon. Next Dunki Drop baad mein. Wait karo (No, no not atall. I am on leave tomorrow. Next Dunki Drop later)."

About Lutt Putt Gaya

Dunki Drop 2 came in the form of a track titled Lutt Putt Gaya. The first song from the film was released today featuring the film's lead actor Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy falling in love with Mannu (Taapsee Pannu). The song has been sung by Arijit Singh, and composed by Pritam. The lyrics are by Swanand Kirkire - IP Singh and it has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Meanwhile, Dunki will be released on December 22, 2023.

