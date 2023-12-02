Shah Rukh Khan’s childhood, Delhi days to his favorite Punjabi dishes: 6 personal revelations from ‘Ask SRK’

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama film Dunki. The film marks his first collaboration with Hirani and is based on illegal immigration. Ahead of its release, the actor conducted his popular ask SRK session on Twitter and opened up about some of his personal details, including his parents and favorite Punjabi dish.

Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans on various things during ASK SRK

Today, on December 2nd, Shah Rukh Khan conducted his famous ASK SRK session on X (formerly Twitter) to interact with fans. One user asked him about his favorite Punjabi dishes. The superstar responded by saying that he eats Parathas and chole bhature. "I eat Paranthas…in plural!! And also chola bhatura my favourite. #Dunki", he tweeted.

Another user asked King Khan if he misses Delhi and if he can talk about his 'bachpan' (childhood). SRK gave a funny reply and also noted that he misses his parents. He wrote, "Main toh Abhi bhi Bachaa hoon. (I am still a child) Had a lovely childhood and I do miss my parents a lot. #Dunki"

An X user asked the Jawan actor about his home. "Sir aapke ghar ke baare mein batao kuch?" (Sir tell us about your home)". The actor answered, "Mera ghar wahan hota hain jahan mera dil hota hai. Mere apne hote hain. (My home is where my heart lies. Where my loved ones are) Home is where the heart is nahi?? #Dunki"

One fan asked the actor what is success according to him. Shah Rukh said that success means to be able to enjoy the "smallest simplest things in life" and "celebrating life."

In a tweet, a fan asked him why he is so down to earth. SRK responded in a tweet, "Isa dharti pe janmein hain Iss dharti pe marna hai…. (We were born here and we are gonna die here) so better to be with your feet planted on the ground always….and work hard. #Dunki"

A fan wrote that the recent song from Dunki made him remember his home and asked if he also felt the same while hearing it for the first time. SRK wrote, "Yes it really makes me think about my parents…my Delhi days….friends made and lost in time. Very emotional #Dunki"

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. It is slated to release theatrically on December 21st, 2023.

