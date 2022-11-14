Shah Rukh Khan's Circus co-actor Sunil Shende no more

Veteran actor Sunil Shende breathed his last on Monday at his residence in Vile Parle. He was popularly known for shows like Circus which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Shanti featuring Mandira Bedi and Rajesh Tailang. He also featured in Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh. Shende, who was in his 70s, passed away at 1 am last night.

A close friend of Sunil Shende and film and music critic Pavan Jha told PTI, "He died at his residence in Vile Parle at 1 am last night and his body was cremated this afternoon at the Hindu crematorium in Parshiwada." The reports also suggest that the cause of Shende's death was not immediately known.

Speaking of his 30 years long career, the noted actor essayed several supporting characters in films such as Gandhi, Khal Nayak, Ghayaal, Ziddi, Daud, Magan and Viruddh. He was seen playing the role of the deputy commissioner of police in Aamir's Sarfarosh. He was also a part of Rohit Shetty's Zameen featuring Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.

Earlier today, Rajesh Tailang took to Twitter and mourned Sunil Shende's demise. He also remembered working with him on the TV show, Shanti. He tweeted, "Great actor and a great human being ...Shri Sunil Shende is no more.I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali."