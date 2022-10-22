Shah Rukh Khan's comment on Suhana Khan's latest PIC is literally every father ever; Check it out
Suhana Khan will be debuting with The Archies which will be releasing on OTT.
Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is soon going to make her acting debut. She will be seen in a web film titled ‘The Archies’. However, currently, the industry is in festive mode and many celebrities are organising Diwali bashes. Suhana Khan was also spotted at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. She opted for a saree and was looked stunning. Well, she even shared the pictures on her Instagram handle which grabbed her dad Shah Rukh Khan’s attention. He dropped a sweet comment along with the question.
Shah Rukh Khan’s comment:
The budding actress used yellow heart emoji for the caption. Shah Rukh Khan commented, “The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time….so elegant & graceful ( did u tie the saree urself??!! ) Suhana also immediately replied saying, “@iamsrk love youuu uhh no @gaurikhan did it for me.” Gauri wrote, “Saree are so timeless.” Ananya Panday also commented, “You’re just too good to be trueeeeee.”. Shweta Bachchan and Shanaya Kapoor also dropped comments.
Suhana is wearing a Manish Malhotra’s cream sequinned saree. She tied her hair and opted for shimmer makeup. She is only wearing an earring in jewellery and her minimalistic look is winning hearts on the internet.
Take a look here:
The Archies:
Apart from Suhana, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will be making their OTT debut with this film. Earlier, talking about The Archies, Zoya stated that she is quite nervous about the project. Along with the first look, the teaser of The Archies was also unveiled on social media. "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in," wrote Akhtar.
Shah Rukh Khan's work:
The actor will be soon seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023. He also has Dunki, Jawan in his kitty.
