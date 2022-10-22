Shah Rukh Khan's comment on Suhana Khan's latest PIC is literally every father ever; Check it out

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is soon going to make her acting debut. She will be seen in a web film titled ‘The Archies’. However, currently, the industry is in festive mode and many celebrities are organising Diwali bashes. Suhana Khan was also spotted at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. She opted for a saree and was looked stunning. Well, she even shared the pictures on her Instagram handle which grabbed her dad Shah Rukh Khan’s attention. He dropped a sweet comment along with the question.

Shah Rukh Khan’s comment:

The budding actress used yellow heart emoji for the caption. Shah Rukh Khan commented, “The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time….so elegant & graceful ( did u tie the saree urself??!! ) Suhana also immediately replied saying, “@iamsrk love youuu uhh no @gaurikhan did it for me.” Gauri wrote, “Saree are so timeless.” Ananya Panday also commented, “You’re just too good to be trueeeeee.”. Shweta Bachchan and Shanaya Kapoor also dropped comments.

Suhana is wearing a Manish Malhotra’s cream sequinned saree. She tied her hair and opted for shimmer makeup. She is only wearing an earring in jewellery and her minimalistic look is winning hearts on the internet.