Shah Rukh Khan's cousin Noor Jehan passes away in Pakistan after prolonged illness

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan's cousin sister Noor Jehan passed away in Peshawar, Pakistan at the age of 52. Read on to know more.

's cousin Noor Jehan passed away in Peshawar, Pakistan on Tuesday at the age of 52. As per Hindustan Times' report, Jehan's husband Asif Burhan said that she was suffering oral cancer. Jehan, who is a paternal cousin of Shah Rukh, was a district and town councilor. Apparently, she had filed for nomination papers for the provincial assembly PK-77 seat in the 2018 General Elections, however, she withdrew her nomination at the last minute. She resided in Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar. She had even visited India to meet Shah Rukh Khan in 1997 and 2011. Khan too visited his relatives in Peshawar along with his parents during his childhood days.

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan, he was last seen in Zero. Much to fans' dismay, he has not announced his next yet. However, he recently announced that Abhishek Bachchan starrer and Red Chillies' produced movie Bob Biswas. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan's next film could be with Atlee. The same has been titled as Sanki. After the debacle of Zero, SRK has been on a very long break. On October 25, during an AMA session, one of Atlee's fans had asked him if he is working with Shah Rukh or not.

Fans had earlier taken to social media to share photos of the actor with Noor. Check out some of the photos right below.



Shah Rukh Khan ( @iamsrk ) with his cousin Noor Jehan and her husband .#shahrukh #srk pic.twitter.com/1WqlihttFA — THE KINGs CLUB (@SRKFC1) March 31, 2014



Shah Rukh Khan posing for picture with his cousins Noor Jehan with husband @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/vIN71FlAb5 — ♔AMITABH_SHAHRUKH♔™ (@AMITABH_SRK_FAN) March 30, 2014

To which he tweeted, "I have a huge amount of love and respect for #SRK sir and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it."

Credits :Pinkvilla

