Shah Rukh Khan's cute comment on family pic posted by wife Gauri is all heart; Fans say 'best husband ever'

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan dropped a gorgeous family picture on social media. The picture-perfect frame featured SRK, Gauri, AbRam, Aryan and Suhana Khan. While sharing the picture, Gauri announced she will be launching her coffee-table book, My Life In Design. Internet was thrilled to see the stylish family picture and now Shah Rukh Khan's comment on it has grabbed everyone's attention.

Shah Rukh Khan leaves an adorable comment on Gauri Khan's post

In the picture, SRK and Gauri along with their kids exuded royalty. They looked all things stylish in black attires. Along with it, Gauri wrote, "Family is what makes a home…Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… coming soon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign." King Khan dropped a cute comment on it that read, "Yaar what beautiful children you have made Gauri!!!!" Have a look:

His comment instantly grabbed everyone's attention. A fan replied, "All of them mostly look like you dear." Another fan wrote, "Amazing Husband for her."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has written the foreword of Gauri's book. Her book will give a never-seen-before tour of Shah Rukh and Gauri’s palatial residence Mannat. While speaking to Vogue India, King Khan said that he is excited to see what Gauri has included in her book. He said, "I am excited to see what she has included in her book, and if by chance she has designed some space better than what she has done for me, I will force her to give me a discounted makeover for my space." On the other hand, Gauri revealed that Shah Rukh spends the majority of his day in the library whenever he isn't shooting.

Work front

Shah Rukh was recently seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film managed to break several records at the box office and it went on to become SRK's highest-grossing film of all time. Next, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Did Shah Rukh Khan buy a swanky Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge after Pathaan's success?