Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana dedicates a pic to KKR; Says 'The stress since '08'

After ’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders won the super over in yesterday’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, has dedicated a post to them. She has shared a stunning sun-kissed picture of herself on her Instagram handle wherein she has donned a white T-Shirt with KKR’s logo in it. The star kid has also shared a delectable throwback picture with her dad Shah Rukh Khan wherein she can be seen wearing a KKR’s jersey and hugging her dad tightly at a cricket stadium.

Suhana spoke on behalf of every KKR fan's behalf who sat down to support the team as they entered the super over against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday evening. She confessed that the edge-of-the-seat stress was something she, like many other KKR fans, has been dealing since 2008. “The Stresss!! Since ’08 @kkriders.” Soon, Suhana's BFF, aka Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor took to the picture's comments section and wrote, “Love this” and added a few adorable emojis. Sanjay’s wife Maheep Kapoor also dropped a few emojis on Suhana’s post and wrote, “Love”.

Check out Suhana Khan’s latest post here:

Yesterday, Suhana shared a picture where she was seen posing with cousin Alia Chhiba on her Instagram story for a mirror selfie. The duo was all decked up in the picture. Both the sisters can be seen wearing grey coloured outfits and they are looking extremely stylish.

Meanwhile, Suhana is currently spending time with her family in the UAE. She often gets clicked at the cricket stadium while enjoying KKR’s match. She is currently a student of New York's Columbia University where she is pursuing film study. Ahead of the lockdown, she flew down to Mumbai and spent the summer with her family in the city. Last year, Suhana graduated from England's Ardingly College. After the completion of her film study, she will pursue her career in acting.

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

