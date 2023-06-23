Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan buys farm in Alibaug for whopping price; To turn ‘Agriculturist’ soon?

Suhana Khan, the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, is one of the most promising budding talents in Bollywood, right now. The star kid is set to make her acting debut very soon with the upcoming film adaptation of Archies comics, which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The project, which has been titled The Archies has been slated to release on Netflix soon, and its promising teaser was dropped on social media, recently.

Suhana Khan buys a farm in Alibaug

As per the latest reports published by Hindustan Times, Suhana Khan has now bought farmland in the Thal village of Alibaug, recently. The latest updates suggest that the star kid-turned-actress has purchased 1.5 acres of agricultural land, along with a 2.218 sq. ft of building on it, for a whopping price of Rs. 12.91 Crores. The HT reports suggest that Suhana Khan has also paid a stamp duty of Rs. 77.46 Lakhs for her new purchase. The land, which earlier belonged to three sisters named Anjali, Rekha, and Priya Khot, has been registered in the name of Deja-Vu Farm Pvt Ltd, which is headlined by Savita Chibber and Namita Chibber, the mother and sister of Gauri Khan.

Suhana to turn 'agriculturist' soon?

Interestingly, the registration documents of the property reportedly describe Suhana Khan as an 'agriculturist'. Even though the star kid has not officially revealed her plans to get into farming and agriculture yet, the documents suggest that she is interested in the field. For the unversed, Suhana Khan's new farmland is situated near Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing property in Thal village of Alibaug. The superstar's farmhouse reportedly consists of a luxurious swimming pool, a helipad, and all major modern amenities.

Suhana's film career plans

From The Archies teaser which is now going viral on social media, it is evident that Suhana Khan is portraying a performance-oriented role in the Zoya Akhtar directorial. Along with Suhana Khan, the much-awaited project features a stellar star cast including Sridevi's second daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda, in the lead roles. The release date of The Archies is expected to be revealed along with the official trailer, very soon.

