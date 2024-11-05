Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan does big sister duty, babysits little brother AbRam as they go out and about in city: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan has often spoken about the bond his kids Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam share with each other. On several occasions, The Archies debutant was also seen taking care of her little brother and loving him like a second mother. Recently, both Suhana and AbRam were spotted out and about in the city together.

In a viral clip, Suhana Khan was spotted coming out of a studio with her little brother AbRam Khan. For the work visit, the actress wore a casual and comfortable pair of black co-ord set with matching slippers and a handbag. Keeping her makeup basic, her hair tied in a top knot and barely any jewelry, she escorted the little man into their swanky luxury car. AbRam in his sportswear looked cute just like their father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Watch the video:

While the three Khan kids have a lovely relationship, they are also like normal siblings who have issues that need their parents' intervention. On November 2, his 59th birthday, SRK spoke about his kids and revealed that even on his big day, he was resolving his kids' problems with Gauri Khan.

A video from the fan meet-up hosted in Mumbai to celebrate King Khan went viral online. During the event, the Jawan actor was asked to share the biggest learning her carries from his home to his workplace. Responding to this, the Pathaan star stated that on his birthday morning, he ended up spending hours resolving his kids’ issues. Shah Rukh stated that AbRam’s device wasn’t working, so they were fixing it.

Advertisement

He then resolved Suhana’s wardrobe issues and helped Aryan Khan with his problem. He summarized it by saying, “Jitne bachche hote hein, utna patience aadmi mein badta hain” (The more kids you have, the more patient you become). So, this is the learning that he carries from his home to his work, which is a lot of patience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK and Suhana will be seen together in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming actioner, King. The movie marks the big screen debut of the young actress.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan shares he solved Suhana, AbRam and Aryan's problems on his 59th birthday; 'jitne bachche hote hain, utna patience...'