Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan exudes a natural glow in new pic; Calls NYC her 'happy place'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is quite active on social media. The actress-to-be often treats her fans with stunning posts. Earlier today, the star kid took to her Instagram handle and dropped gorgeous photos from New York. She even shared a picture of the book that she is hooked on. Every time Suhana shares a picture, it goes viral on the Internet in no time.

Suhana Khan looks stunning in a new photo

Suhana shared a bunch of pictures from New York. In the first picture, Suhana is seen flashing her million-dollar smile and a natural glow as she poses for the camera. The diva is seen sporting a black bodycon outfit. The second picture features a book titled Happy Place. The third picture showed a bunch of beautiful flowers inside a shop while the last picture featured colourful movie scripts. From Inception to The Notebook, The Godfather 1 and The Devil Wears Prada, several iconic titles are seen in the picture. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Happy place." Have a look:

After she shared the pictures, her The Archies co-star Tara Sharma dropped a red heart emoji. Even her friends were seen showering love on her.

Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. She will feature in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies alongside Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will mark Khushi and Agastya's debut too. The Archies will be released on Netflix. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Ahead of her debut, Suhana recently became the face of a cosmetic brand. Shah Rukh Khan was seen cheering for his daughter. He shared a special message for her on social media. His post read, "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!"

