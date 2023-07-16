Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan goes all desi in shimmery red saree and bindi; See PIC

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is gearing up for her acting debut later this year. Even before her film release, Khan has established herself as a huge social media sensation who frequently dazzles her fans with her stylish looks and outfits. On Sunday, July 16, Suhana treated her fans to her latest picture in which she is wearing a red saree.

Suhana Khan exudes elegance and beauty in a red saree

In the picture, Suhana is clicked seated with cousin Alia Chhiba, and another person. Suhana went the desi way and looked exquisite in a red saree, paired with a matching beautifully designed blouse. She opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair down.

To finish off the look, Suhana added a red bindi, earrings and a silver bracelet. The photo was originally posted by Suhana’s cousin Alia, Gauri Khan's brother, Vikrant Chhiba's daughter, which was then re-shared by Khan on her Instagram Stories.

Suhana Khan’s professional front

Work-wise, Suhana Khan is set to make her film industry debut with The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. It is an Indian adaptation of the Archies comics starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina. It is scheduled to release on Netflix in 2023.The teaser of the film was launched at the Netflix Tudum event in Brazil. The star kid is reportedly also going to act alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan in an upcoming untitled action film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. She has also become the brand ambassador of the beauty brand Maybelline. For the unversed, the star kid has attended Tisch School of the Arts to study acting and drama, in NYC.

Meanwhile, talking about the Khan family, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest child Aryan Khan is also ready to make his Bollywood debut as a director. The young filmmaker is directing a six episode series for Netflix, titled Stardom. The project is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

