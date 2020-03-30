Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan looks breathtakingly beautiful as she gives Gauri Khan make up tips

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is experimenting with makeup today. The aspiring actress spent the day with her mother Gauri Khan.

's daughter is spending a quarantine with her mother . The star kid has been in New York where she's a student at the prestigious New York University. But it seems like Suhana has returned home owing to the lockdown in NYC due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Back home, Gauri has revealed Suhana is giving her some makeup tips. Gauri revealed details about the aspiring actress's quarantine activities by sharing a stunning picture on Instagram.

In the photo, Suhana flaunts sheer straps of her outfit hidden under her baggy grey overcoat. Sporting the perfect makeup, Suhana opted to tie her hair up into a high ponytail. The youngster sported a thin necklace with a diamond stone, a ring and a set of stone-studded earrings for the shot.

Gauri turned photographer for the Khan daughter. She shared the photo with the caption, "Learning.... make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity .." Suhana too took to her Instagram account and shared two pictures. She revealed she was experimenting with her makeup. She had tried the wing eyeliner while coloured her lips pink for the shot. Suhana shared the photos with the caption, "Experimenting."

