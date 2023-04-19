Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan looks like a dream in new photoshoot pics; Fans gush over her beauty

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most loved star kids in town. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every time she drops a picture on her handle, it takes over the Internet in no time. Recently, Suhana's fan club shared stunning pictures of her from a photoshoot. The pictures came after SRK, Gauri, Aryan Khan, AbRam and Suhana's family pictures went viral recently. It looks like Suhana's new pictures are also from Gauri's coffee-table book, My Life In Design.

Suhana Khan stuns in new pictures from a photoshoot

In the pictures, Suhana is seen sporting a white crop top styled with denim jeans. She is seen posing on a bed in a lavish room designed by her mom. The diva looks nothing less than a dream in the pictures. Her makeup and hair game is on-point. She tied her hair in a ponytail and completed her look with golden hoops. Have a look:

After the pictures were shared online, fans were seen gushing over her beauty. A fan commented, "Absolutely beautiful." Another fan wrote the lyrics of SRK's song, "Tujhe dekha to yeh Jaana Sanam pyar hota hai Deewana Sanam ab yahan se Kahan jaen ham Teri bahon mein mar jaaye ham." Others were seen dropping fire and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to make her grand debut this year. She will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of Jahnvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Ahead of her big Bollywood debut, Suhana recently became the brand ambassador of a cosmetic brand. Shah Rukh was seen congratulating her on social media. He wrote a special note that read, "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!"

