Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recalls feeling 'extremely nervous' on first day of The Archies shoot

The highly anticipated film, The Archies, a teen musical comedy featuring newcomers like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, is scheduled for release on Netflix on December 7th, this year. The team of Archies, including the cast, writer, and producer Reema Kagti, as well as Netflix India's Vice-President of Content, Monika Shergill, participated in Day 1 of the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023. They were part of a session called New Kids on the Block: Meet the Gen Z of Bollywood aka The Archies Gang.

Suhana Khan shares her experience on her first day on the sets of The Archies’

Suhana Khan, who is set to make her acting debut in the Netflix film The Archies, will portray the character of Veronica Lodge. When discussing her initial experience at India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023, she shared her experience on her first day of filming and how it stood out from the rest. She said, “I guess all of that is very different from being in a Netflix film and being on a real film set as a working actor, I think, from the number of people on set, from the number of lights on set and the hair and makeup and all the chaos. And in the middle of this, I felt extremely insignificant. And, I guess I kind of knew that everything that everyone was doing around me was felicitating the director’s vision, Zoya’s vision and I guess knowing that on my first day and realising that, I felt extremely nervous.”

When asked about the person who critiques her the most, Suhana mentioned that her parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, are her most significant sources of guidance. She said, “I wouldn’t say my critic, but my biggest source of guidance is my parents. My entire family feels to chip in and help each other out.”

About The Archies’ cast

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is a musical coming-of-age film based on popular comics. In this Indian adaptation, Dot will portray Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda will take on the role of the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor plays Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja becomes the always-hungry Jughead Jones, Suhana Khan portrays Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina is the heartthrob Reggie Mantle, and Yuvraj Menda will depict Dilton Doiley.

