Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares BTS glimpse of dad and brother Aryan Khan from The Ba***ds of Bollywood’s promo shoot

Shah Rukh Khan announced the directorial debut project of his son, Aryan Khan titled,The Ba***ds of Bollywood in a special Netflix event held on February 3, 2025. The superstar’s wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan also attended the special occasion to encourage Aryan. Most recently, Suhana shared BTS glimpses from the special event that also featured her father and brother.

On February 5, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures from the behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot session. For the special event, Suhana served boss lady vibes in a gray body suit with her hair left open. The post began with stunning sun-kissed clicks of the actress and concluded with a glimpse of her father, Shah Rukh Khan, and brother Aryan Khan.

In the photo, we can see King Khan standing at a distance in the studio, while Aryan is sitting on the chair with "Director" written on it. There was a monitor placed in front of him which also featured King Khan in action. "Ba***ds only," the post was captioned.

Reacting to the post, Suhana’s BFF Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Wow" followed by a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan’s BFFs and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor and Seema Kiran Sajdeh dropped heart-eye, fire and a red-heart emoji.

In addition to this, Karan Johar also hyped Aryan up as he re-shared the post and exclaimed, "Director saab!"

On February 3, the directorial debut project of Aryan Khan was announced by his proud father, Shah Rukh Khan. The show is titled, The Ba***ds of Bollywood and the official teaser shared by him on his social media was captioned, "Picture toh saalon se baki hai par show toh ab shuru hoga. Witness Aryan Khan’s take on Bollywood… The Ba***ds of Bollywood, coming soon."

The highly-awaited upcoming show is about an ambitious outsider and his friends who navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humor with a high-stakes narrative — and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills, and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema.

Produced by Gauri Khan under their production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the series is written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan.

