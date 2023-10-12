Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares PICS flaunting her smile; BFF Shanaya Kapoor is all hearts

Suhana Khan is legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter. She is now all set to follow in the footsteps of her father and enter the world of movies with The Archies. Recently, Suhana dropped a few photographs of herself, flaunting her dimples and donning an elegant outfit. Seemingly, Suhana Khan’s pictures left her best friend Shanaya Kapoor in awe as she shared a reaction to the photos. Check out Suhana’s post inside!

Shanaya Kapoor is all hearts for best friend Suhana Khan’s ‘smiles’

It seems like Shah Rukh Khan has passed on his exuberant persona and magnificent fashion sense to his daughter Suhana Khan, who is set to make her debut soon. Recently, Suhana dropped a few pictures on Instagram on Thursday evening as she flaunted her dimples. Donning a black dress with floral prints, Suhana’s pictures radiated grace and elegance. Khan dropped three pictures wherein she looked as happy as ever. Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, “All smiles.” It seems like Suhana’s pictures have left her best friend Shanaya Kapoor spellbound as she dropped red heart emoticons in the comments section of her post.

Fans go gaga over Suhana’s pictures

After Khan dropped her photographs on social media, it garnered a heap of reactions from fans. “Pretty princess,” said a fan and another fan exclaimed, “Wowwww”. Other comments on Suhana Khan’s post read, “Cutest”, “So prettyy”, and “Lovely photo! Hope you are well”.

More about Suhana Khan’s debut film The Archies

The Zoya Akhtar directorial will welcome Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda to the world of acting along with Suhana Khan. Slated for its premiere on Netflix on December 7, the teen musical comedy film will also feature Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. Notably, the film is an adaptation of The Archies’ comic series.

