Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan takes online belly dancing lessons amid COVID 19 lockdown; See pic

After taking up some makeup tips, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is taking up online belly dancing lessons amid Coronavirus lockdown.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have been spending quality time with their family and loved ones. 's daughter had returned home from New York owing to the lockdown in NYC due to the Coronavirus outbreak and has been spending her quarantine period with SRK and at their home. Gauri had recently revealed that her daughter is taking make-up tips during her quarantine period.

Now, Suhana is also taking up online belly dancing lessons to make the best use of this quarantine period. With gyms being shut due to the lockdown, celebrities are finding some or the other way to remain fit and looks like Suhana has chosen belly dancing. Suhana’s belly dancing trainer Sanjana Muthreja shared a picture of the two after their session which happened through a video call. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Challenging ourselves with rolls !! Belly dance online classes with @suhanakhan2 #bellydanceclass #bellydanceathome #onlinebellydance #stayhome #skypelessons #artofbellydancewithsanjana #suhanakhan."

A few days ago, Suhana revealed she was watching a Meryl Streep movie during the lockdown. Although she did not reveal the title of the movie, it was clear that she was enjoying her movie night. Meanwhile, last year, Suhana made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue. The star kid recently made her Instagram account public and has already got over 626,000 followers.

