Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's goofy expressions are winning hearts on the internet; See pics

In the pictures, Suhana Khan is showing her different moods looking stunning which will make you fall in love with her more.

's daughter is already a star even before making her debut in Bollywood. The star kid already has a huge fan following. Not just that, she also has a dedicated number of fan pages on Instagram and Twitter. The diva's photos on social media always make it to the most trending things on the internet whether it's her selfies or her no-makeup looks. While Suhana's best friend Ananya Panday has already made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2019, fans are eagerly waiting to watch Suhana on the big screen.

Recently, we came across some goofy pictures of Suhana on social media. In the pictures, we can see the star kid showing her different moods which will make you fall in love with her more. While in her first pic, she has rolled up her eye upwards, in the second picture, Suhana is showing off her cute smile while looking sideways and in the third picture, she is making a sad face. As soon as Pinkvilla posted Suhana's pictures on social media, fans started commenting with heart and fire emoji's on the post.

Meanwhile, the young girl has a keen interest in being in front of the camera. She is fond of acting as she was part of multiple film and theatre projects during her school days. However, dad Shah Rukh Khan has time and again reiterated the fact that his kids will only join showbiz once they complete their education. Last year in the month of November, Suhana made her first acting debut in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Suhana essays the role of Sandy, a young adult who is looking forward to introducing her boyfriend to her parents. The short film sees just two characters, she and her friend (Robin Gonella), driving to a hotel and realising that their relationship has hit the dead-end.

