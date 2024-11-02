Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana makes a splash as she arrives at Mannat ahead of superstar’s 59th birthday celebration: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan turned 59 today (November 2). To make her father’s big day even more special, his daughter Suhana Khan was spotted heading to their Mumbai residence, Mannat. In a viral clip, The Archies debutant can be seen sitting on the front seat of her swanky luxury car. Decked in a blingy outfit, she looked pretty. Seems like She got dressed up for the surprise birthday bash which is reportedly being hosted for SRK on his birthday.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana are all set to start shooting for their first movie together. The Sujoy Ghosh actioner titled King will mark the youngster’s debut big-screen film. Having said that, King Khan is also reading several scripts, and is looking to lock in another feature film.

An industry insider exclusively informed Pinkvilla that he is in talks with Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan for a big-ticket adventure film. “Shah Rukh Khan has met almost every filmmaker in the last few months and heard the ideas they had for him. But nothing really excited him. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is in talks with the Stree 2 team of Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan.”

The source also stated, “Amar and Dinoo have a big-ticket adventure film for SRK, and are exploring the possibilities of a collaboration. It would not be a part of the Stree Universe, but mark the beginning of a new one. Two to three meetings have taken place, and Shah Rukh Khan has yet to take a decision on the same. More discussions are expected to take place in the months to come before he takes a call on doing or not doing the film.”

Having said that, SRK is also continuously in touch with Raj and DK for their comic action thriller. “He has connected to the subject and wants to do a film with them, subject to a little rework on the loopholes. Apart from the adventure film and the comic action thriller, he is in talks with some makers from the South for action films, but there’s nothing locked,” concluded the insider.

