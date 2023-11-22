Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki '100 times better than 3 Idiots’, claims Mukesh Chhabra; predicts massive success

Mukesh Chhabra, a key figure in the Hindi Film Industry, has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the casting domain with his contributions to over 300 films. His latest venture involves collaborating with director Rajkumar Hirani on the highly anticipated film Dunki. In a recent interview with Indianexpress.com, Chhabra delved into his experience working with the director, expressing optimism that if audiences enjoyed 3 Idiots, Dunki will surpass it by a hundredfold.

Mukesh Chhabra believes Dunki will shatter all records

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently shared his anticipation for the audience's response to Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's film, Dunki. He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "When I read the script of Dunki, I was blown away. If you loved 3 Idiots, it is going to be 100 times better than that. I have cried whenever I have read the script. Every time."

He went on to say, "The film will break all the records. It is the purest form of filmmaking, like how we remember Anand, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s films, Do Aankhen Barah Haath? Same way you will be talking about Dunki for many, many years to come. I mean it. Every piece of my heart feels this."

Chhabra also shared his experience working with Rajkumar Hirani, stating that Hirani is like an entire film school. Working with him is akin to attending a film institute where you learn every aspect of filmmaking. Chhabra has collaborated with Hirani on various projects, including ads, PK, and Sanju, spending a significant amount of time together. He emphasized that Hirani's casting process spans over two years because he is deeply immersed in the world of films.

Expressing his gratitude, Chhabra mentioned how fortunate he feels to work with immensely talented filmmakers like Hirani.