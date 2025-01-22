Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki actor Varun Kulkarni battles severe kidney ailment; friend requests financial help to pay hospital bills

Actor Varun Kulkarni, known for his roles in several films, including Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, is currently fighting for his life in a Mumbai hospital due to kidney ailments. His friend, Roshan Shetty, took to social media to provide an update on Varun’s health and, in the process, appealed for financial assistance from their peers and fans.

Shetty shared multiple photos of Dunki actor Varun Kulkarni slouched in a hospital bed and undergoing dialysis. "My dear friend and theatre co-artist, Varun Kulkarni, is currently battling severe kidney issues. Despite our previous efforts to raise funds, the expenses for his treatment continue to mount. He requires dialysis 2–3 times a week, along with regular medical care and emergency hospital visits. Just two days ago, Varun was rushed to the hospital for an emergency dialysis session" Shetty wrote.

He further shared that Varun is not only a talented artist but also a compassionate and selfless person. Having lost both his parents at a young age, he has always been self-made, pursuing his passion for theatre despite numerous challenges. However, he acknowledged that the life of an artist often comes with financial struggles, and at this challenging time, Varun needs support more than ever.

In an effort to seek help for Varun, Shetty wrote that their friends and well-wishers are coming together to support him during this critical time. He mentioned that those who know Varun or Rhea personally can send their contributions directly to them. For others, a Ketto link has been provided (link in the description) to facilitate donations.

"Your support—no matter the amount—can make a huge difference. Even sharing this message can help reach more people who might lend a hand. Let’s come together to help Varun get back on stage, where he belongs (sic)," he added.

Once Shetty shared the post, friends and well-wishers began praying for Varun's speedy recovery and also contributed towards his treatment.

In addition to Dunki, Varun has also appeared in shows such as Scam 1992 and The Family Man.

