Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki fever goes global; fans plan FDFS in 240 Indian cities and 50 international locations

After the phenomenal successes of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming release, Dunki, marking his third film of the year. This project signifies a momentous collaboration between the Bollywood superstar and director Rajkumar Hirani, reuniting them after a two-decade hiatus since Hirani envisioned Khan as the lead for his debut film, Munna Bhai MBBS, back in 2003.

Fans are eagerly expressing their anticipation for the potent pairing of Khan and Hirani and the emotional narratives they promise to deliver. The Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club, claiming to be the world's largest on the internet, is taking their excitement to new heights by orchestrating Dunki first-day-first-show events across more than 240 Indian cities and in excess of 50 overseas locations. This grand initiative aims to encompass a remarkable 750 shows over the weekend, showcasing the immense popularity of the beloved actor.

Shah Rukh Khan's fan club hosts special screenings in multiple Indian and international locations

On its X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club unveiled an extensive list of Indian cities, stating, "Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club Organizing 100% Fans Driven Shows of #Dunki in 240+ Cities in India and 50+ Overseas Locations Worldwide which will cover 750+ shows over the weekend. Celebrate #DunkiWithTeamSRK and feel the vibe of a super fan. Aao apnon ke saath manaye #DunkiFirstDayFirstShow celebration @iamsrk #DunkiFDFS #ShahRukhKhan #SRK."

About Dunki

Apart from SRK, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including talents such as Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in significant roles. The narrative explores the lives of individuals opting for an unconventional method called Donkey Flight to enter the nation, unraveling the challenges they face in their journey to return home. Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 21, aligning with the festive season, the movie is gearing up for a direct clash with the highly anticipated film Salaar, featuring Prabhas.

Whether it's Dunki Drop 1, Dunki Drop 2 featuring the song Lutt Putt Gaya, Dunki Drop 3 showcasing the song Nikle the Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, Dunki Drop 4 presenting the trailer, or Dunki Drop 5 featuring the song O Maahi, fans have poured overwhelming love on the promotional elements of the film.

