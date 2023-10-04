Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki-Prabhas' Salaar to Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur-Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: Are box-office clashes good for business?

Cinema as a medium is an art form but it requires commerce in order to bring life to it. This means spending an ample amount of money on a single film and to recover all that cost, one requires the film to perform well at the box office. However, there has been a trend in Bollywood where several big-budget films like Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Prabhas starrer Salaar, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's Yodha, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone starrer Singham Again, and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 will be at loggerheads at the ticket window. But is it good? Let's try and find out.

Are box-office clashes good?

It's hard to quantify and dissect whether two big films released on the same day are good or bad. But the past examples showcase a pattern. Back in the day, giants like Aamir Khan's Lagaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar, Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardar and King Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Akshay Kumar's Aitraaz, and Veer-Zaara clashed at the ticket window. The result was that both films in all cases turned out to be victorious. You might get into the numbers and find out that one minted more than the other, but the fact remains that they are still profitable ventures.

In the coming weeks, we will witness the clash of films from different languages going at loggerheads. For example, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire will be released on December 22. Other films like Animal will lock horns with Sam Bahadur in December 2023 while Singham Again and Pushpa 2 will clash on Independence Day in 2024. In December this year, Katrina and Vijay's highly awaited film Merry Christmas will also face a clash with Sidharth and Disha's Yodha. The upcoming clashes have surely got the audience excited. For an audience like me, it's a win-win situation as I can pick a film that I truly want to see. As it was evident recently with Gadar 2-OMG 2 and the globally talked about Barbie and Oppenheimer clash. All these films have very different audiences and tastes. These facts decide the fate of a film on a big day. Personally, I'm going for Dunki but down South (particularly in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh), millions will flock to theatres to only watch Prabhas beat bad guys in Salaar.

Does it make sense business-wise?

Since India has very few theatres but so many releases, the result is always a bottleneck of dates where movies fight for our attention. This results in frequent clashes which have become more frequent in a post-pandemic world. Such events only work when there are big players involved. If one of them is even remotely small or intimate, the rest can change drastically and it can bomb at the box office.

I prefer to watch a film based on who has made it, who is starring in it and if I liked its trailer or not. But these are not the only factors deciding a film's fate these days. Big films get more screens while smaller films disappear in days if they don't work. So it's good for the event films but not the mid-budget or low-budget films. In an ideal world, there should be enough for everyone so that no film has to fight for one release date. This can only come from more screens which as of now, is not happening.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha and Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas get new release date; to clash at box office