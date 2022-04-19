Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki set for box office clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Shah Rukh Khan has been on a spree of surprising fans on social media and his latest announcement involves a brand new movie. On Tuesday afternoon, SRK took to social media to drop a video announcing his next film - a collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. In the video, SRK can be seen humbly discussing his movie options with Hirani who also stars in the video.

Sharing the announcement, SRK wrote, "Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023."

While the announcement will inevitably send fans into a frenzy, SRK's Dunki will be clashing with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Both the films will be releasing on the Christmas weekend. Dunki will mark SRK's second film of 2023 after Pathan's January release next year.

Watch SRK's Dunki announcement below:

Currently, SRK is shooting for Dunki in Mumbai. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that the film's first schedule will last for 40 days. "Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to start shooting for this social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration around April 15. A grand set, resembling Punjab, is put up at Filmcity in Mumbai, and that’s where the team will be shooting for a period of around 40 days,” revealed a source to Pinkvilla.

