Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to be screened for UK Government; DEETS inside

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the glorious success of his recent release Dunki. The comedy-drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani explores the topic of illegal immigration, and it has been a huge hit both critically and commercially. Interestingly, there are rumors circulating that Dunki might be shown to the UK government.

Dunki to be screened for UK government

As per an ANI report, the United Kingdom government plans to screen the comedy-drama Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The report mentions that the government considers the topic of illegal immigration as 'relevant' in the present time, particularly due to the portrayal of the perilous Dunki route. Since Dunki has received a positive response in the UK, government officials are also eager to watch it.

A special screening of Dunki was held for consulates of various nations

According to a PTI report, a special screening of Dunki was held on December 28 with representatives from various countries in attendance like the United States of America, the UK, France, South Korea, and Australia.

The statement released around that time read, “With its compelling story, the film has brought a significant subject to the masses that speaks about the illegal immigrants who take the donkey route to go abroad... Amid its successful run in the theaters, a special screening will be held for the consulates of various nations on 28th December.”

Advertisement

Reps from Belgium, Germany, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Spain, Turkey, and the Netherlands also reportedly attended the event.

Taapsee Pannu on working with Shah Rukh Khan

Dunki marked the first collaboration between SRK and Taapsee. In a chat with The Times of India, the actress spoke about her experience of romancing Shah Rukh on-screen. She said, "Actually, when your eyes meet, when he is looking at you with those expressions, you immediately have that déjà vu of those classic romantic films that he has done and we have loved him in those films. So you slip into that memory of what you have seen of him in the movies and have loved so much. Since most of our scenes were together, during the initial days when he kept looking at me very lovingly, it was very hard to not freeze in that moment.”

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Hirani spoke about the parallels between the unmade Munnabhai Chale America and Dunki. Reacting to the question, he said: “No, that was a completely different story. That story was basically in a nutshell about George Bush that time had made some statement, some anti-Muslim statement he had made, and the whole story was these guys got very upset with it, and they said ‘hum jaate hain George Bush ko pakad ke India le kar aate hain (We’ll go to America and bring George Bush to India)’ toh it was a story like that.”

About Dunki

Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by him, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon. The film stars SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani among others. It chronicles the issue of Donkey flight, which denotes a dangerous route taken to reach European countries and the US. The film was released in December and met with critical and commercial success.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan graces Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s Fighter screening event