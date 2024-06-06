'Shah Rukh Khan's energy levels never come down': Vijay Sethupathi says one can never guess SRK is unwell 'unless he tells you'

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan proved to be a historic blockbuster as it was released in the cinemas in 2023. The film had Vijay Sethupathi playing the role of the antagonist and together he & SRK along with director Atlee set the screens on fire.

Vijay recently opened up about his working experience with SRK and shared what was it that he learnt from the superstar.

Vijay Sethupathi talks about Shah Rukh Khan's quality that he likes the most

During an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about what did he learn from Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi said that his energy levels never go down no matter how his health is. The actor recalled the time during the shoot of Jawan when the superstar was unwell but didn't let anyone feel it. "You just can’t figure it out unless he tells you," said Sethupathi while talking about SRK.

Vijay who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Maharaja also said that the Pathaan actor said so many good things about him which made him 'very happy'.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan brought a storm at the box office in 2023 by releasing 3 huge grossers. His first film Pathaan proved to be a hurricane at the box office as it did never seen before business of Rs 500 crore +. Jawan which was his 2nd release last year topped Pathaan too. His 3rd release of the year, Dunki couldn't repeat the success of Pathaan & Jawan but still managed to earn over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

SRK will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's action thriller King. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the film will also feature his daughter and actor Suhana Khan in an important role. Recently we shared that the film will have King Khan playing the role of a Don and will sport a long hair look with a faint beard.

Vijay Sethupathi's work front

Known as one of the best Tamil actors, Vijay Sethupathi has created a strong impression among the Hindi audience too with his films like Vikram Vedha, Super Deluxe, Master, Vikram, and more.

He made a mark in the Hindi film industry with projects like Farzi, Jawan, and Merry Christmas. Fans can't wait to see what he has in the stores for him next. Meanwhile, Sethupathi's upcoming film Maharaja is the 50th movie of his career and is slated to release on June 14.

