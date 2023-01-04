Shah Rukh Khan’s epic reply to a fan comparing his body to Hrithik Roshan proves he is the master of wit

All eyes are hooked on Shah Rukh Khan ever since his upcoming films have been announced. The first in this list is the much-awaited film of 2023 Pathaan. This film apart from SRK also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Pathaan is not just a film but it is an emotion, a celebration of millions of fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see SRK on the big screen. Well, till now 2 songs from the film have been released and both have grabbed an equal amount of attention from the fans. One of the major things attracting fans is Shah Rukh Khan’s chiseled and toned body. It is hard to miss out on his perfectly carved abs and even at 57 this man is setting major fitness goals for everyone. Well, ahead of the release of Pathaan, the Zero actor started an Ask SRK session on his Twitter in which one of the fans compared Hrithik Roshan’s recently shared picture of his abs to that of Shah Rukh. We all know how witty SRK is and we cannot help but highlight his reply to the fan on this question. Shah Rukh Khan’s witty reply to the fan comparing his body to Hrithik Roshan

If you have seen the songs Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan, then we bet you too must be drooling over Shah Rukh Khan’s perfectly carved 6 pack abs. Well, in a recent Ask SRK session which the actor held on his Twitter handle, one of the fans asked him, “Hrithik aajkl apni body dikha rha.. aapko challenge kar rha hai Duggu. Ek reply de do use.” The fan here was talking about the recent picture of Hrithik flaunting his packs and making all his fans go gaga over his physique. To this, Shah Rukh replied, “Arre Duggu is my inspiration for the body….!!” Check out the tweet:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front It has been a really long time since fans have seen Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero and since then fans have been desperately waiting for his film announcements. But it looks like 2023 is going to be quite an exciting year for both the actor and his fans. SRK has a couple of exciting lineups of films. He has Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His looks and songs have already set the internet on fire. Apart from this, he has Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. Hrithik Roshan’s work front Hrithik recently returned from Assam after shooting for his upcoming film Fighter. He will be seen with Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover. The Siddharth Anand directorial will mark his first collaboration with Deepika. The film is slated to release in January 2024.

ALSO READ: 5 Shah Rukh Khan–Salman Khan moments from the Tiger 3 star’s 57th birthday bash that end 2022 on a good note