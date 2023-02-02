Shah Rukh Khan's ex-bodyguard to oversee security arrangements at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani , who impressed the audience with their magical chemistry in Shershaah, are all set to take their relationship to next level. As per the reports, the duo will be tying the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. To date, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their rumoured romance and the wedding. But reports claim that they are currently prepping up for the big day. They are expected to celebrate their union at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. As per the recent developments, it has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s ex-bodyguard Yaseen will look over the security arrangements for the couple’s wedding.

According to the reports of Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan’s ex-bodyguard Yaseen will look after the security arrangements for Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding. Some of the big names including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and many more are likely to arrive on February 3 in Jaisalmer. An India Today report also stated that the guests would be getting complimentary gifts from the bride and groom. The report also added that there are many fun activities for the guests such as a desert safari tour and they can also avail spa vouchers.

A source has revealed Times of India that ‘The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security. As has become the norm with big Bollywood weddings, Sid-Kiara's shaadi will have heightened security managing the event which will take place behind closed doors. A battery of security persons and bodyguards will travel to Jaisalmer on February 3 for the wedding prep.’

About Sidharth-Kiara wedding

Talking about the venue, a source revealed that ‘Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs.’ For the unversed, a lot of their common friends and family members have already started shopping for marigold and yellow-themed outfits for the haldi.