Shah Rukh Khan's excited fans plan unique way to celebrate superstar's birthday; details revealed

Shah Rukh Khan fans to hold four-day celebrations for his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are gearing up for a grand celebration in honor of his 58th birthday. The festivities are set to kick off on October 30 and will continue until November 2. Fans from over 100 cities in India and 25+ countries are expected to join in this unique celebration, aiming to make a significant impact. SRK Day will be a combination of both charity and festivities, as fans plan to make a positive difference in the lives of less fortunate individuals while celebrating the enduring legacy of their favorite star.

The celebration for Shah Rukh's birthday is not just about fanfare; it's a thoughtful blend of charity and festivities. The planned initiatives include health check-ups and food distribution for school children in a tribal village on October 30. On October 31, blankets will be distributed to those in need to provide warmth for the approaching winter season.

Adding an element of fun, a special screening of Shah Rukh's iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is scheduled for November 1. The day will also involve distributing essential ration items in slums and celebrating Diwali in an orphanage in the evening. Fans plan to visit cancer patients and an old-age home to spend quality time.

Fans will also gather at Shah Rukh's residence in Mumbai, Mannat, to pay tribute to the superstar. On the grand day, November 2, a celebration is planned at Raasta, Khar, where admirers of the King of romance will come together for dance, music, and lots of fun.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan continues to captivate audiences with his cinematic ventures. Following the success of Pathaan and Jawan, he is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is set to hit theaters on December 22.

