Shah Rukh Khan's fan finds connection between Jawan's release date and Janmashtami; Internet is thrilled

Shah Rukh Khan’s magnum opus, Jawan is setting big screens on fire. The film is directed by Atlee Kumar and it also stars Nayanthara in the lead role. The much-hyped film living up to the expectations is succeeding in breaking several box office records. While the film has already collected Rs. 389 crore globally at the box office, trade analysts are speculating it to comfortably do over Rs 500 crores gross worldwide in 4 days. Amid the successful run, a lot of fans have been going gaga over several movie scenes. Recently, a fan found a strong connection between Jawan's release date and the occasion of Janmashtami.

Fan points out an interesting connection between Jawan's release date and Janmashtami

The highly-anticipated film after getting postponed, was released this week on September 7 on the holy occasion of Janmashtami. An SRK fan pointed out an interesting connection between the release date and the holy occasion. The fan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Film released on Janmashtami. Hero was born in jail in the movie. Was raised by an another mother. He grows up to be a messiah to save the society. Maybe the postponement of #Jawan from June to September was written in the stars." Have a look:

Netizens react

Soon after the tweet was shared, several Internet users were amazed to see the coincidence. A fan commented, “One more coincidence that Ek esa bhi hua tha ki brindavan Mai indradev ka prokop hua tha and har taraf barish hi barish and dekho bahat se jahag per barish ho raha hai And jese Bhagwan ne Gobardhan parbat utha ya tha and wese hi log bhi theatre jaa rehe hai Thoda jyada” while another fan wrote, “Song also had Krishna ji reference”. One of the comments also read, “Wow...that's an amazing way of analyzing”

Janamashtami and Jawan release date

It is worth mentioning that Lord Krishna is said to have been born in jail to his parents Vasudeva and Devaki. Jawan was earlier slated to hit the theatres on June 2 but was postponed to September 7. “Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences….” Shah Rukh had written about the film's delay during a Twitter interaction with fans.

About Jawan

Atlee Kumar’s directorial also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Deepika Padukone (in a cameo appearance). The film has been receiving a great response from the audience so far.

After Jawan, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

