Shah Rukh Khan’s fan says he has been waiting for 10 days hoping to meet the actor ahead of Jawan's release

Ever since the official trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action-thriller Jawan was released, his fans have been going gaga over the movie. The film, which will be released on September 7, has grabbed a lot of attention worldwide. The actor’s fandom is such that his admirers and followers have been going above and beyond to ensure they watch the movie on the first day itself. Earlier, a group of excited fans danced to the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya outside Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan’s young fan waits eagerly to meet the actor

Several multiplexes across the country have increased the number of screens as SRK fans are not in the mood to miss watching King Khan’s second film of this year after Pathaan. Pre-bookings have been done internationally and domestically. Several people were also earlier seen lined up outside theatres at 2 a.m. waiting to buy their tickets for the show.

Now, Pinkvilla spotted an ardent SRK fan who has been waiting for the past 10 days to meet the megastar. In the video, the man can be seen standing outside the venue where the exclusive screening of the movie was held on Wednesday. The guy also held a placard that read, “Day 10 of waiting for SRK.”

When asked about his intention, the man told the paparazzi, "A very famous comedian named Zakir Khan has challenged me to meet Shah Rukh Khan. So, for the past 10 days, I’ve been waiting outside his house Mannat, and trying to enter multiple events that he’s been attending with the hope of meeting with the actor."

He further added, "When I got to know that Shah Rukh bhai was here for Jawan’s screening, I came here too, trying to meet him. Whenever he will come, I’ll show him the board,” concluded the man asking the paps if they think he will be able to meet the Om Shanti Om actor.

Take a look at the video here:

Multiple early morning shows booked for Jawan screening across India

The wait is finally over for SRK fans. The country is taken over by Jawan fever and the eagerness to watch SRK on the big screen can be gauged by the number of pre-bookings done for the film. Several cities like Mumbai, Motihari in Bihar, Kolkata and Raiganj in West Bengal have scheduled early morning screenings of the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara film.

ALSO READ: Jawan Advance Booking LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan surpasses Pathaan to create all time record in pre sales