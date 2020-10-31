Shah Rukh Khan's fandom plans to go virtual on his birthday as he urged 'Iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar'

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to turn 55 on November 2. Ahead of his birthday, the actor had urged all his fans not to crowd outside Mannat this time due to COVID 19. Hence, his fandom has come up with a virtual bash for the actor.

Superstar is currently in UAE for the IPL 2020 season and his fans here in India are already gearing up for his birthday on November 2. The Don star had urged all his fans this week in a Twitter session that they should not crowd outside his house this year due to COVID 19. And keeping in mind what the superstar said, the fan club of the actor is all set to take the celebrations virtual this year.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, a fan club of Shah Rukh is all set to use technology to enjoy Mannat Darshan this year on the superstar's birthday. A member of the fan club, Yash Paryani, told the national daily that since SRK's birthday is not less than a festival for them, they will be hosting live streaming at midnight from Mannat. The fan further revealed that globally, anyone will be able to join the virtual celebrations and that they have even arranged for a made-to-order cake.

Not just this, besides the midnight celebrations, the fan club is also hosting a virtual party where selfie booths, SRK games, quizzes and more are arranged. Further, the fan club member told the daily that SRK and his team are aware of their plans and that they hope that Shah Rukh would join the live chat for a bit. Yash Paryani said, "Even if he can’t, I’m sure he will do something special because he loves his fans and treats them like family." Not just this, as per the report, the fan club will also be distributing 5555 COVID kits with sanitisers, masks, feeding 5555 meals to the poor and hosting a DDLJ virtual screening on November 1.

Meanwhile, the Zero star recently in a Twitter session said that he has been spending time with family amid the quarantine. Further, Shah Rukh cited the COVID 19 situation and urged all to not collect outside Mannat this year. He wrote on Twitter, "Iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar." Often, during Kolkata Knight Riders' matches, Shah Rukh is spotted in the stands with daughter and son .

