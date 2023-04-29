Shah Rukh Khan's fans mob actor at Srinagar Airport as he returns from Dunki shoot; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following, and his fans go gaga every time a new video or picture of the Bollywood superstar surfaces on the Internet. Recently, a video that has been making the rounds on social media shows Shah Rukh Khan arriving at Srinagar Airport, with a huge crowd of SRK fans surrounding him. Shared on Twitter by Shah Rukh Khan’s fan pages, the video clip seems to have been shot by someone in the crowd, and it shows Shah Rukh Khan being mobbed by his fans at Srinagar airport, while his security personnel rescues him from the crowd.

Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed by fans at Srinagar Airport

The video that has surfaced on social media shows Shah Rukh Khan making his way inside the airport, while fans surround him, and try to get a picture with him. In the video, we can see a brief glimpse of Shah Rukh, and he is seen wearing a white tee, with a black hooded leather jacket layered over it. The superstar accessorized with dark sunglasses, and as usual, looked dapper.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu were in Kashmir shooting for their upcoming project 'Dunki'. The video of Shah Rukh Khan getting mobbed by fans was captured on Friday at Srinagar Airport while he was returning to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot. Later in the day, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted by the paps at Mumbai Airport wearing the same outfit as seen in the video. The actor did not pose for the photographers, but instead hurried to his car and left.

About Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu were in Kashmir to shoot for the next schedule of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki. This marks Shah Rukh’s first collaboration with the director, and needless to say, fans are super excited for the film. Recently, Shah Rukh and Taapsee’s video from Dunki sets in Kashmir went viral on Twitter.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed that Shah Rukh and Taapsee shot for a pivotal scene in Kashmir. A source informed us, “It’s not an action sequence, but a pivotal one which will help take the narrative forward, and to an important juncture. The team is excited to film it soon, and the location for it is yet to be finalized. Meanwhile, they are shooting in Kashmir, and will wrap up the schedule this week. After this and the underwater sequence, they will call it a wrap.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: VIRAL video: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu shoot for Dunki in Kashmir; Superstar obliges fans with a pic