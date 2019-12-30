Shah Rukh Khan's fans trend #WeWantAnnouncementSRK; Want to announce his next project on New Year

It looks like Shah Rukh's fans have lost their patience and are eagerly waiting for SRK's next project. They are trending, #WeWantAnnouncementSRK on Twitter.
4127 reads Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan's fans trend #WeWantAnnouncementSRK; Want to announce his next project on New YearShah Rukh Khan's fans trend #WeWantAnnouncementSRK; Want to announce his next project on New Year
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film, Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The movie did not fare well at the box office. It got mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. SRK hasn't signed any other project after that till now. He has been reading scripts but after his back to back flops- Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero, SRK wants to choose his next project wisely. There have been reports of King Khan doing an Atlee movie or a movie with Rajkumar Hirani but he hasn't given a confirmation about it yet.

On his birthday i.e on 2nd November 2019, SRK had said that he will soon announce his project. His fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. But it looks like Shah Rukh's fans have lost their patience. They are trending, #WeWantAnnouncementSRK on Twitter. Some fans are threatening that they will suicide if SRK doesn't announce his next project by January 1st 2020. One of the users wrote, "#WeWantAnnouncementSRK I'm waiting aur kabtak wait karauge sir Twitter choddunaga agar announce nai kia toh 

@iamsrk", while some tweeted, "Khan saab enough is enough i have not seen any movie since Zero coz there is no excitement with you not around come on now you have to give us some good news either YRF DHOOM or ATLEEE KUMARS NEXT Please you are the charm of the industry #WeWantAnnouncementSRK."

 

Check out the tweets here:

Fans are going crazy and are waiting for the Badshah of Bollywood to announce his project. We wonder what does SRK has to say now? Will he announce his next project on 1st January 2020 or not? 

Also Read: Deepika Padukone REVEALS she heard about Shah Rukh Khan’s initiative for acid attack survivors during Chhapaak

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement