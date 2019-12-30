Shah Rukh Khan's fans trend #WeWantAnnouncementSRK; Want to announce his next project on New Year

It looks like Shah Rukh's fans have lost their patience and are eagerly waiting for SRK's next project. They are trending, #WeWantAnnouncementSRK on Twitter.

was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film, Zero with and . The movie did not fare well at the box office. It got mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. SRK hasn't signed any other project after that till now. He has been reading scripts but after his back to back flops- Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero, SRK wants to choose his next project wisely. There have been reports of King Khan doing an Atlee movie or a movie with Rajkumar Hirani but he hasn't given a confirmation about it yet.

On his birthday i.e on 2nd November 2019, SRK had said that he will soon announce his project. His fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. But it looks like Shah Rukh's fans have lost their patience. They are trending, #WeWantAnnouncementSRK on Twitter. Some fans are threatening that they will suicide if SRK doesn't announce his next project by January 1st 2020. One of the users wrote, "#WeWantAnnouncementSRK I'm waiting aur kabtak wait karauge sir Twitter choddunaga agar announce nai kia toh

@iamsrk", while some tweeted, "Khan saab enough is enough i have not seen any movie since Zero coz there is no excitement with you not around come on now you have to give us some good news either YRF DHOOM or ATLEEE KUMARS NEXT Please you are the charm of the industry #WeWantAnnouncementSRK."

Check out the tweets here:

#WeWantAnnouncementSRK@iamsrk , if you do not announce on January 1, I will cut my penis#ShahRukhKhan — SRKian (@SRKmania_) December 28, 2019

My idol is not just my idol, He is very close to my heart... His name is running in my veins. You can take my blood sample and you will get SRK more than hemoglobin. @iamsrk#WeWantAnnouncementSRK #WeWantAnnouncementSRK pic.twitter.com/LPPRC7Sdyf — Ramjaan SRKian (@RReghiwale) December 28, 2019

#WeWantAnnouncementSRK@iamsrk

if you don't announce your next on 1st January I will sucide

I repeat I will sucide..#ShahRukhKhan — AniketSRK (@____SRKFAN____) December 29, 2019

I never used to think About Announcement

I had faith In @iamsrk Sir, Still Have(The Day I Loose Faith in SRK is the day I'm Dead) But, Ab Mujhe v lagta hai, bahut hi jyada der ho gayi ab #WeWantAnnouncementSRK Sir, The World is Waiting pic.twitter.com/n3QJ1GpMCO — Pariwarthan SRKian Patel (@imSRKsDevotee) December 28, 2019

Fans are going crazy and are waiting for the Badshah of Bollywood to announce his project. We wonder what does SRK has to say now? Will he announce his next project on 1st January 2020 or not?

