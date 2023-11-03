Shah Rukh Khan's first pics from his birthday bash OUT; looks suave in black as he poses with Mona Singh

Shah Rukh Khan organized a special birthday party in Mumbai last night as he turned 58 on November 2. The private party was graced by several Bollywood celebrities. Now, a while ago, SRK's first pictures surfaced from his birthday party as Mona Singh shared pictures with the birthday boy.

Mona Singh poses with Shah Rukh Khan at latter's birthday bash

Taking to her Instagram, Mona Singh shared a couple of pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday bash. The actress posed with the Jawan star revealing the first pictures of the birthday boy from the birthday bash. She wrote, "Overwhelmed with the LOVE u showered on me, I love u bas happpy birthday."

In the pictures, Shah Rukh looked handsome in black. He can be seen planting a kiss on Mona's head in one of the pictures.

Have a look:

King Khan also attended a fan event on his birthday which was also attended by Dunki's director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi. During the SRKDay event, SRK spoke about his upcoming film Dunki and other things. He also grooved on Pathaan and Jawan's songs Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya and danced with Tesher at Young Shahrukh as well.

Workwise, Shah Rukh was last seen in the action thriller Jawan. He is currently gearing up for the release of Dunki. The film's Drop 1 aka teaser was released yesterday, November 2. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled to release theatrically on December 22, 2023.

