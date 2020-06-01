Shah Rukh Khan's foundation helps Muzaffarpur station child by providing financial aid

Recently, a video of a toddler pulling the shroud from the dead body of her mother at Bihar's Muzaffarpur railway station had gone viral, highlighting the tragedy of migrant workers returning to their native places. Shah Rukh Khans Meer Foundation has now come forward, offering help and financial support to the child.

"#MeerFoundation is thankful to all who helped us reach this child, whose heart wrenching video of trying to wake his mother disturbed all. We are now supporting him and he is under his grandfather's care," the foundation announced in a statement.

Shah Rukh has also been helping many others in need during these tough times. Recently, when West Bengal was severely affected by the cyclone Amphan, Shah Rukh along with wife reached out to victims along with IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

The actor's group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX, also announced several initiatives to support the efforts of the government in its COVID-19 fight. The actor also provided 25,000 PPE kits to the medical workers in Maharashtra who are fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Credits :IANS

