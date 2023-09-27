Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming response to man scrubbing Mannat's wall with rag

Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood always wins fans' hearts whenever he hosts the 'Ask SRK' session on his X (formerly known as Twitter). On September 27, he hosted another interactive session where he was garnered with various questions related to Dunki, and Jawan, and also reacted to fan-made videos and memes. During the session, a fan shared a video of a man scrubbing the wall of Mannat with a rag. Read below to know how SRK reacted.

Shah Rukh Khan has a sweet reaction to man scrubbing Mannat's wall with rag

A video shared by a fan shows a man scrubbing the walls of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat with a piece of cloth. Sharing the video, the fan wrote, "One word this man ? #AskSRK."

Reacting to the video, SRK replied, "Arre yaar!!! Too sweet love u." Take a look:

During the same interactive session, Shah Rukh revealed some interesting details about his upcoming Dunki.

A fan asked the actor, "#AskSRK how is Dunki shaping up sir ji," to which SRK replied, "#Dunki is done and very beautiful. A little like life itself!!"

Speaking about the release date, another fan asked him, "Dunki ki release date fix h na? #AskSRK" King Khan replied, "#DunkiFixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon!!!!"

A third one asked if Dunki would have any action scenes like Pathaan and Jawan, to which SRK replied, "#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na!!!"

