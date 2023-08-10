Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious reply to fan asking 'why did you go bald in Jawan' is winning hearts

All eyes are on King Khan – Shah Rukh Khan and we all know why! After making his fans go gaga with his blockbuster comeback film, Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is now ready to rock the silver screen with his second biggest outing of the year, Jawan. Directed by the ace director from down South, Atlee Kumar, Jawan is already being looked upon as an outright blockbuster entertainer by the fans, as well as, by the industry experts. Days after delighting his fans with the power-packed Jawan prevue and the first song Zinda Banda, SRK treated netizens with the film’s new poster on Tuesday, featuring himself, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. Moreover, amid the raging frenzy around Jawan, our beloved Badshah of Bollywood also hosted the very popular #AskSRK session on Twitter and stole the show as he answered a bevy of fans' questions in the most hilarious and quirky way.

Shah Rukh Khan hosts the #AskSRK session

On Tuesday, ‘happy’ Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and his millions of fans and netizens as he hosted a Q n A session with them. Inviting his fans for the session in Jawan style, the superstar wrote, “So many things to feel happy about today….feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let’s do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh!! #Jawan”

Known for his unmatched wit and humor, Khan took netizens by storm as dropped hilarious replies to fans queries. For the unversed, Khan’s bald look from Jawan’s prevue became a talking point on social media. While a lot of fans are intrigued and impressed by King Khan’s bald look, one of the fans expressed his disappointment over the bald look and asked the superstar why did he shave off his head. The fan tweeted, “Why did you go Bald paaji ? You are looking menacing. What happened ? #Jawan”.

Keeping up with his good-ol wit and sarcasm, the Pathaan star replied, “Ghar ke bahar aule padh rahe the….socha ganja ho jaoon….pura maza lootun….”

When a netizen tried to troll him on his age. King Khan being King Khan, gave a witty reply to the user. The user tweeted, “Sir jawan hone ki ek umer hoti hai par aapki umer to bahut jada ho gai hai.”

In response to the troller’s statement, with all grace and respect, Khan replied, “Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha. #Jawan”

When a fan asked if it is important to have a good physique and body to become like his titular character, Jawan, Badshah’s reply to the question will simply melt your heart. The fan asked, “#AskSRK #jawan ban ne ke liye body hona jaruri hai kyuki main patla hoon sir.” Reacting to the tweet, the Raees star responded, “Body nahi heart chahiye bas!! #Jawan.”

When a fan asked the actor to describe fans in South India in one word and tweeted, “One word for your South fans ? #AskSRK”, to which the Bollywood icon humbly replied, “I hope I can make some place in their hearts with #Jawan”

About Jawan

Meanwhile, starring Shah Rukh Khan in double roles, Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar. Jawan will also see Shah Rukh sharing the screen space with south superstars, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Moreover, it also stars Deepika Padukone in a special cameo role. Jawan is all set to hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 7.

