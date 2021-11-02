Shah Rukh Khan's home lights up on his birthday; Fan says 'Mannat toh jannat ban gaya'

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:23 AM IST  |  492
   
Shah Rukh Khan's home lights up on his birthday
Shah Rukh Khan's home lights up on his birthday; Fan says 'Mannat toh jannat ban gaya' (Pic Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat has been decorated with lights on his birthday. The superstar turned 56 on Tuesday, November 02. In a video, the residence of Shah Rukh Khan was seen decorated with lights. Every floor of the house was decked up with golden fairy lights and it is indeed looked beautiful. Fans took to the comments section and reacted to the video. A fan wrote,  "Mannat Or Jannat (heaven)." Another one said, "Iski kya jarurat hai ek phunk maar le saari duniya jagmag karegi (What is the need of lights when he can light up the world with a puff of air)." "Mannat toh jannat ban gaya (Mannat has become a heaven)," wrote Shah Rukh Khan’s fan. 

Several other fans of Shah Rukh Khan also wished him a happy birthday and Diwali in advance. One of the users wrote, "Beautiful happy bday and diwali." Shah Rukh's birthday this year comes ahead of Diwali, which is on November 4. SRK’s son, Aryan Khan's birthday falls on November 13. Recently, a source told a leading portal that SRK was planning to keep celebrations muted for his birthday, Aryan's birthday, and Diwali. 

Take a look:

Recently, Bollywood superstar was in the news as his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to the cruise drugs bust case. Aryan, who was lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, was denied bail twice, before finally being granted bail by the Bombay High Court last week. On the morning of Saturday, October 30th, Aryan finally walked out of jail after over three weeks. According to a report, former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, who argued in favour of the star kid’s bail, said that SRK had ‘tears of joy’ when the bail order was announced. Reportedly, he also said that the case against Aryan Khan was stretched and no drugs were found on him. 

Advertisement

Credits: Viral Bhayani


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Optima Travel Laptop Backpack, Business Slim Durable Laptops Backpack, Water Resistant College School Computer Bag For Women & Men Fits 15.6 Inch Laptop And Notebook (grey)

Optima Travel Laptop Backpack, Business Slim Durable Laptops Backpack, Water Res...

₹549.00
₹1,499.00 (63%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All