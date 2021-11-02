Shah Rukh Khan's home lights up on his birthday; Fan says 'Mannat toh jannat ban gaya'

Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat has been decorated with lights on his birthday. The superstar turned 56 on Tuesday, November 02. In a video, the residence of Shah Rukh Khan was seen decorated with lights. Every floor of the house was decked up with golden fairy lights and it is indeed looked beautiful. Fans took to the comments section and reacted to the video. A fan wrote, "Mannat Or Jannat (heaven)." Another one said, "Iski kya jarurat hai ek phunk maar le saari duniya jagmag karegi (What is the need of lights when he can light up the world with a puff of air)." "Mannat toh jannat ban gaya (Mannat has become a heaven)," wrote Shah Rukh Khan’s fan.

Several other fans of Shah Rukh Khan also wished him a happy birthday and Diwali in advance. One of the users wrote, "Beautiful happy bday and diwali." Shah Rukh's birthday this year comes ahead of Diwali, which is on November 4. SRK’s son, Aryan Khan's birthday falls on November 13. Recently, a source told a leading portal that SRK was planning to keep celebrations muted for his birthday, Aryan's birthday, and Diwali.

Take a look:

Recently, Bollywood superstar was in the news as his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to the cruise drugs bust case. Aryan, who was lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, was denied bail twice, before finally being granted bail by the Bombay High Court last week. On the morning of Saturday, October 30th, Aryan finally walked out of jail after over three weeks. According to a report, former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, who argued in favour of the star kid’s bail, said that SRK had ‘tears of joy’ when the bail order was announced. Reportedly, he also said that the case against Aryan Khan was stretched and no drugs were found on him.