Shah Rukh Khan's humble reply after seeing fan watching Jawan while on ventilator will leave you in awe of him

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was one of this year's most anticipated films. Upon release, the Atlee directorial received rave reviews and strong box-office results. The internet was filled with pics and videos of fans cheering and dancing inside the theatres. Recently, SRK reacted to one such viral video of a fan that will leave anyone with teary eyes.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to a fan

Recently, SRK took to Twitter to respond to a video of a fan watching Jawan in the theatres while on a ventilator. The guy is named Anees Farooqi who went to watch the film on the big screen despite his illness. SRK shared the video and tweeted, "Thank u my friend…. May God bless you with all the happiness in the world. I feel very grateful to be loved by you. Hope you enjoyed the film. Lots of love…."

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to old women watching Jawan in theatres

On September 17, a video was shared by a fan page of King Khan from Guwahati, Assam where several women from an old age home were going to watch Jawan in theatres. He wrote, "Thank u and big hug to each of them…. Glad I can bring a smile to their faces through my movies!!!! Guwahati, please convey my love and immense gratitude to them!!!"

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar, in his Bollywood debut, and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). The film was released on September 7th in Hindi and dubbed Tamil and Telugu languages; it received the biggest box-office opening for a Bollywood film in history. After Jawan, SRK will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama film Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. It chronicles the issue of illegal migrations but with a pinch of humor. Dunki marks the first collaboration between SRK and Hirani as earlier the director had pitched Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. to him. But the casting could not work out at that time. The film will be released during the Christmas week in December this year.

