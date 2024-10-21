Shah Rukh Khan's inspiring quotes to fuel your Monday blues with motivation

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his inspiring words, has often shared quotes that resonate deeply with fans looking for motivation. One of his best pieces of advice for overcoming challenges is, “Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble.”

This quote serves as a reminder that setbacks can shape us and lead to personal growth. For Monday motivation, SRK's wisdom offers a perfect start to the week: “Don’t become a philosopher before you become rich.” His words encourage taking action and learning from life’s experiences before reflecting too deeply.

Here are 13 best quotes by Shah Rukh Khan that prove he’s a man of many words:

1. “As cynical as it sounds, failure is something you face alone. Success has a lot of masters, friends, and well-wishers, but failure is lonely. Still, it’s just as textured as success.”

2. “There is no such thing as normal, normal is just another word for lifeless.”

3. “If I can’t do it with skill and talent, then I’d better get into the hearts of people. And if they are loving me, let me just be nice and good about it.”

4. “There are a lot of things I realised I can’t be, so I became an actor.”

5. “A moment will come when there isn’t anything that’s going right. But don’t panic. With a little embarrassment, you will survive it. All you have to do is make a move and move on a bit.”

Advertisement

6. “Whatever it is that is pulling you back, is not going away unless you stand up and start forging your path in the opposite direction. Stop whining and start moving.”

7. “I’m an employee of the myth of Shah Rukh Khan. So, I work for that myth”

8. “I wouldn’t have this life if I didn’t have the love of these people, and in spite of my movies being good or bad.”

9. “The innermost secrets you should confide to your mother and your fears to your father. I have neither, so I end up confiding it to my acting.”

10. “Sometimes in order to move forward you might need to take a few steps back. And there’s no loss in doing something that hurts in the short run but proves worthwhile in time.”

11. “Whatever you’re doing, do it once, then do it one more time, even more carefully. Practice will make everything seem easier. Be diligent, be thorough, think of every job you do as the first one.”

Advertisement

12. “I realise that things don’t always need to be functional to fulfil a need. Sometimes when things are broken, the greatest creativity emanates from their fragments.”

13. “The roles of women and the kind of attitude you have at the workplace for women is changing for positive. There will be discrepancies and ups and downs.”

In conclusion, Shah Rukh Khan's quotes are not just words but a reflection of his journey through hard work, persistence, and resilience.

His advice to embrace failure and keep pushing forward serves as a powerful reminder to start each week with determination. As we navigate through life's challenges, SRK's words encourage us to stay grounded, keep learning, and never stop chasing our dreams. So, as you step into this new week, let his motivational insights fuel your drive for success.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan in talks with Amar Kaushik for a film; SRK also locks King and Pathaan 2